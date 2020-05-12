Ananya Panday Shares Video Edited by 'Bestie' Suhana Khan

It is no secret that best friends can go to any extent to help each other. Bollywood’s favourite best friend duo Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan are no different. Flaunting her bestie’s editing skills on the Instagram story section, Ananya wrote, “edited by the queen @suhanakhan2”. The clip features glimpses of Ananya’s work life.

Meanwhile, Ananya’s debut film Student Of The Year 2 completed one year on May 10.

The 21-year-old actress shared a carousel of images of her various firsts along with a heartwarming post.

“1 year of SOTY 2 today!! This also marks my first year in the industry, here are a few of my firsts, my 1st screen test, my 1st reading, my 1st director, my 1st co stars, my 1st shot, my 1st dialogue, my 1st song shoot, my 1st stunt (and stunt double) and my 1st trailer launch - all leading up to my 1st film ever forever grateful and blessed to have received so much love from all of you,” read the post.

The actress will soon be seen in an upcoming romantic action film titled Khaali Peeli, opposite Ishaan Khatter. The film is being directed by Maqbool Khan. She will also be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the Telugu superstar's Bollywood debut feature.

