Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ananya Panday Shoots for Khaali Peeli for More Than 23 Hours Non-stop

Ananya shot for her upcoming movie Khaali Peeli from 8 o'clock in the morning and continued the shoot till the next morning.

IANS

Updated:February 10, 2020, 3:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ananya Panday Shoots for Khaali Peeli for More Than 23 Hours Non-stop
Ananya shot for her upcoming movie Khaali Peeli from 8 o'clock in the morning and continued the shoot till the next morning.

Without any sleep, actress Ananya Panday recently shot for her upcoming film Khaali Peeli for almost 23 hours at a stretch.

"Ananya has been juggling between shoots and other commitments. Recently, during a schedule of Khaali Peeli, she started shooting at 8 o'clock in the morning and continued to shoot till the next morning. She shot for the film for more than 23 hours at a stretch," a source said.

Directed by Parvez Shaikh, Khaali Peeli also features Ishaan Khatter.

"Ananya has a very tight schedule but even then, none of her other work commitments suffer. She's shooting for a song sequence, attending events, reading scripts and has a line-up of films in 2020, which she is shooting for. She will kick-start the shoot for some of them by the end of February itself", the source said, adding that the actress will begin shooting for her upcoming slate of films soon.

The masala entertainer is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar with Zee Studios and Himanshu Kishan Mehra.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram