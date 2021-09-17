CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#NarendraModi#IPL2021#Bollywood
Home » News » Movies » Ananya Panday Shows off Her Hot Body in Black Bikini, See Pic
1-MIN READ

Ananya Panday Shows off Her Hot Body in Black Bikini, See Pic

Ananya Panday shares a moment from her photoshoot in Maldives

Ananya Panday shares a moment from her photoshoot in Maldives

Ananya Panday flaunts her sexy curves in a selfie shared on social media recently. Netizens can't get over how fit she looks.

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday set the temperature soaring on social media as she shared a pictures of herself in a black bikini, showing off her perfectly toned body. Ananya seemed to be posing inside her room during her vacation in the Maldives, as she captioned her selfie, “Hot mess". Ananya tied her long, flowy hair and let her eyes do all the talking. Netizens can’t seem to get over the fact how fit Ananya has become. Her selfie game is also on point.

Ananya Pandey Is A Diva And Her Instagram Pictures Are Proof, Check Them Out

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, Ananya has announced her next collaboration, an upcoming feature film titled Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It will release in 2023 and is billed as a coming of “digital" age" story of three friends in Mumbai.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is written by Zoya Akhtar, director Arjun Varain Singh and Reema Kagti. It is produced by Zoya, Kagti, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Ananya also shared her hot avatar in another video she recently posted on social media.

Ananya’s highly anticipated movie opposite Vijay Deverakonda, Liger, will be the actress’ next release. Amid the pandemic, she has also wrapped up shooting for a yet untitled film from director Shakun Batra, co-staring Siddhant Chaurvedi, Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 17, 2021, 19:35 IST