Ananya Panday Shows Rumoured Beau Aditya Roy Kapur Support At The Night Manager Premiere; Watch
Ananya Panday Shows Rumoured Beau Aditya Roy Kapur Support At The Night Manager Premiere; Watch

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: February 16, 2023, 10:36 IST

Mumbai, India

Ananya Panday joins rumoured beau Aditya Roy Kapur at The Night Manager premiere. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Ananya Panday was seen attending the premiere of Aditya Roy Kapur's upcoming release The Night Manager. The actors are rumoured to be dating.

Actress Ananya Panday fuelled rumours of dating Aditya Roy Kapur with her attendance at The Night Manager premiere. On Wednesday night, a star-studded premiere of the Disney+ Hotstar series starring Aditya in the lead. The series also stars Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, Jagdish Rajpurohit and Salim Siddiqui, among others.

On Wednesday night, Ananya joined the cast of the show to watch the series. For the special night, Ananya opted to dress down. She was seen wearing a white top with a pair of denim. She was seen carrying a blue handbag to complete her look. She posed for the cameras for a quick moment before she made her way to the premiere. Check out the video below:

Earlier this week, a picture of Ananya and Aditya posing at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding reception went viral. The actors twinned in black for the occasion — while Aditya stole our hearts which his crisp black suit, Ananya had heads turning with her black saree. While they made their way to the party alone, they were seen posing with Sidharth, Kiara, and a few others at the party.

Ananya and Aditya are believed to be dating for a while now. Sparks of their dating began flying back in July last year when ETimes reported that both actors have a mutual affinity towards each other and this is a very recent development in the lives of the two. However, there is always a possibility that the two had been keeping it extremely private earlier and the news slowly is seeing the light of day. The rumours were fuelled after the actress’ appearance in Koffee With Karan, where Karan Johar hinted something is ‘brewing’ between them.

On the work front, Aditya will be seen in The Night Manager releasing this weekend. Whereas, Ananya has Dream Girl 2, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and Vikramaditya Motwane’s next in the pipeline.

