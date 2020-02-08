Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi Share Adorable Pics with Karan Johar's Kids Yash and Roohi
Ananya and Siddhant, who will feature together in Shakun Batra's yet untitled film, posted lovely pictures from their time spent with Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi.
Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday with Roohi Johar
Bollywood actors Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi were recently seen spending some fun time with Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi on their 3rd birthday bash. The SOTY2 actress took to her Instagram to share adorable pictures with the cute twins. She captioned it, “Sitting in a Barbie inflatable car while looking for a spider man balloon happy birthday, Yash and Roohi #Munchkins.”
Siddhant too penned a sweet caption as he posted a picture on Instagram along with Ananya and Roohi. He wrote, “Roohi listening to one of Annie aunty’s cheesy bed time stories, while Yash saves inflated Iron-man from the evil ceiling. Happy birthday Roohi & Yash!”
Just a day back, Karan had shared a heart-touching post on Instagram for Yash and Roohi’s birthday. He spoke about how it is to be a ‘single parent’ and his mother Hiroo Johar’s contribution in raising his children.
Sharing multiple images, the director-producer wrote, “I am a single parent in social status...but in actuality am definitely not....my mother so beautifully and emotionally co-parents our babies with me.”
View this post on Instagram
I am a single parent in social status...but in actuality am definitely not....my mother so beautifully and emotionally co parents our babies with me...I could never have taken such a big decision without her solid support...the twins turn 3 today and our feeling of being blessed continues with renewed vigour with every passing year...I thank the universe for completing us with Roohi and Yash.....🙏❤️🙏
Meanwhile, Ananya and Siddhant are gearing up for a Dharma Production movie alongside Deepika Padukone. The yet-untitled film will be helmed by Kapoor and Sons director, Shakun Batra.
He's back with another dose of life & love! @deepikapadukone, @SiddhantChturvD & @ananyapandayy to star in @shakunbatra's next relationship drama releasing on 12th February 2021! Can't wait to see this magic unfold!!@apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/gT97Jb0X1G— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 19, 2019
Karan had announced the news on Twitter and wrote, “He's back with another dose of life & love! @deepikapadukone,@SiddhantChturvD & @ananyapandayy to star in @shakunbatra's next relationship drama releasing on 12th February 2021! Can't wait to see this magic unfold!!@apoorvamehta18@DharmaMovies.”
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aayush Sharma’s Body Transformation Over Last Four Years Will Leave You Inspired, See Pic
- ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | Yashasvi, Tyagi and Bishnoi Among the Most Influential for India
- While Neha Kakkar-Aditya Narayan are 'Single', Tony Kakkar Shoots a Music Video with Them
- Indian Women's Team Pulls Out of Badminton Asian Championships Due to Coronavirus, Men's Team to Play
- Shaheen Afridi Helps Pakistan Bowl Bangladesh For 233 on Day One of First Test