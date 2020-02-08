Take the pledge to vote

Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi Share Adorable Pics with Karan Johar's Kids Yash and Roohi

Ananya and Siddhant, who will feature together in Shakun Batra's yet untitled film, posted lovely pictures from their time spent with Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 8, 2020, 3:34 PM IST
Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi Share Adorable Pics with Karan Johar's Kids Yash and Roohi
Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday with Roohi Johar

Bollywood actors Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi were recently seen spending some fun time with Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi on their 3rd birthday bash. The SOTY2 actress took to her Instagram to share adorable pictures with the cute twins. She captioned it, “Sitting in a Barbie inflatable car while looking for a spider man balloon happy birthday, Yash and Roohi #Munchkins.”

Siddhant too penned a sweet caption as he posted a picture on Instagram along with Ananya and Roohi. He wrote, “Roohi listening to one of Annie aunty’s cheesy bed time stories, while Yash saves inflated Iron-man from the evil ceiling. Happy birthday Roohi & Yash!”

Just a day back, Karan had shared a heart-touching post on Instagram for Yash and Roohi’s birthday. He spoke about how it is to be a ‘single parent’ and his mother Hiroo Johar’s contribution in raising his children.

Sharing multiple images, the director-producer wrote, “I am a single parent in social status...but in actuality am definitely not....my mother so beautifully and emotionally co-parents our babies with me.”

Meanwhile, Ananya and Siddhant are gearing up for a Dharma Production movie alongside Deepika Padukone. The yet-untitled film will be helmed by Kapoor and Sons director, Shakun Batra.

Karan had announced the news on Twitter and wrote, “He's back with another dose of life & love! @deepikapadukone,@SiddhantChturvD & @ananyapandayy to star in @shakunbatra's next relationship drama releasing on 12th February 2021! Can't wait to see this magic unfold!!@apoorvamehta18@DharmaMovies.”

