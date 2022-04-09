Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi Start Shooting for Zoya Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Katrina Kaif Reacts

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar on Saturday announced that her upcoming home production Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan has started shooting. The 49-year-old filmmaker shared the news on her Instagram page as she posted a picture of the clapperboard from the sets. “Here We Go #Khogayehumkahaan @arjunvarain.singh @gouravadarsh @ananyapanday @siddhantchaturvedi @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @reemakagti1 @excelmovies @tigerbabyfilms," Akhtar wrote.

Billed as a coming of digital age story of three friends in Mumbai, the movie is being directed by debutante Arjun Varain Singh and is written by Singh, Zoya and writer-filmmaker Reema Kagti. The film will feature actors Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead.

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif took to the comment section to drop heart emojis to support the team. Shabana Azmi and Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta, too, commented on Joya’s post and wished the team luck.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment and Zoya and Reema Kagti’s banner Tiger Baby. The makers had announced the film last year. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan marks the second collaboration between Panday and Chaturvedi after Shakun Batra’s directorial Gehraiyaan. Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa, too, starred in the film and it was bankrolled by Dharma Productions

While Siddhant has earlier worked with Zoya in Gully Boy, Ananya and Adarsh will be starring for the first time in her production.

The film is expected to release in theatres in 2023.

(With PTI inputs)

