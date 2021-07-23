Ananya Panday, Sister Rysa Deeply Shaken by Grandmother’s Death, Says Chunky Panday

It was on June 10 that Snehlata Panday, actor Chunky Panday’s mother and Ananya Panday’s grandmother, took her last breath. She was 85 when she passed away. The heart-breaking incident shook the entire family, but the members most affected by it are Chunky’s daughters Ananya and Rysa. In a conversation with ETimes, the actor opened up about how the family is dealing with the loss.

“My mom was the backbone of the family and now, at home, it’s like a vacuum. It is an unexplainable loss. But I want to celebrate my mother’s life as she lived a great life. Both my kids, Ananya and Rysa were so close to their daadi. Since they are young and tender, her demise has really affected them,” he said.

He further added, “They are yet to come to terms with the fact that their grandma is no more. At times, they are uncontrollable, but I try to be strong and make them understand that their grandma led a great life and now we have to continue her legacy.”

Chunky also said that his mother was born with a rare heart defect and was not supposed to live for more than 10-15 years, but made it to 85. He added that she was a very happy person and he never

He added that he is content about the fact that his mother saw the world with him while travelling for shoots. He calls himself a mama’s boy as he was the only hero who used to travel with his mom. A lot of celebrities paid visit to Chunky’s house to support the family in the difficult time. Some of them were Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, Ishaan Khatter, and Navya Naveli Nanda.

On the work front, Chunky was last seen in Housefull 4. Ananya, on the other hand has Shakun Batra’s next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, as well as Liger with Vijay Deverakonda, in the pipeline.

