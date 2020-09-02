Ananya Panday Smiles Bright as Ishaan Khatter Turns Photographer on Khaali Peeli Sets

Ananya Panday is featuring in Khaali Peeli next, which features Ishaan Khatter opposite her. Although the two young stars have been hush hush about their relationship status, they do share a good bond and self confessedly had a great time shooting for their first movie together in Mumbai and various parts of Maharashtra.

Now, Ananya looks back when she shot for the movie with Ishaan and shares some throwback pics from their time together. Ananya smiles from ear to ear in snaps posted on social media. She wears a traditional suit and her minimal jewelry compliments the desi look. Interesting thing being, these beautiful pics of Ananya were snapped by Ishaan as she credited him in the post.

Sharing her smiling images on social media, Ananya wrote, "If everything around you seems dark, look again, you may be the LIGHT (sic)."

The Khaali Peeli teaser was launched recently and shows Ananya and Ishaan's characters in action. Ishaan plays a taxi driver out of jail and Ananya becomes his unlikely partner. The teaser earned praise from all quarters and fans can't wait to see them in the movie together. It is said that Khaali Peeli may premiere on OTT but a confirmation is awaited from the makers.

Ananya will also be seen in Shakun Batra's next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ishaan next features in A Suitable Boy, co-starring Tabu. It will release on Netflix soon and has already aired episodes on BBC.