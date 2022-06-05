Ananya Panday Still In Pushpa Fever, Dances To Saami For Sara Ali Khan; Rashmika Mandanna Reacts

It might have been over six months since Allu Arjun’s Pushpa was released but Ananya Panday is still in Pushpa mode. The actress was seen performing on the film’s song Saami, which stars Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun, on Sara Ali Khan’s demand.

The Love Aaj Kal star took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video in which Ananya was seen recreating the hook step of the Telugu song. In the video, Ananya was seen wearing a black, Lion King-themed T-shirt along with a pair of black pants for the night. She aced the choreography while Sara recorded her. The latter shared the video on her Instagram Stories, tagging Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

Rashmika reposted the video on her Instagram Stories and sent Ananya her love. She called Ananya ‘the cutest.’

Ananya also performed the song at the IIFA awards taking place in Abu Dhabi.

Pushpa did phenomenal business at Telugu and Hindi box offices. The Hindi version surpassed Rs 100 crore collection and caught almost everyone’s attention in Bollywood. Several Bollywood stars and cricketers were seen recreating trademark gestures from the film and dancing to the songs as well.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will be reuniting for Pushpa 2. While the actors have teased the upcoming movie, a source from the film informed Telugu film website Idlebrain that the second part will be shot in Maredumilli forest, East Godavari.

“While the story of Pushpa: The Rule is in place, Sukumar will be sitting down with his writing team again to nail the perfect screenplay. He has recharged his batteries by taking a short trip to the US with his family sometime back, and is now raring to go,” the source claimed last month.

The report added that no Bollywood star is likely to appear in the sequel. “As far as the casting goes, chances of Sukumar taking some Bollywood names are slim. The team has delivered a super hit in Hindi by having some familiar names from the south industry and they want to stick to it,” the source added.

