Ananya Panday Stuns in an All-black Look, Besties Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor Compliment Her

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is making the case for classic monochrome glamour in her recent Instagram post and her childhood friend and fellow star kid Suhana Khan is all praise for it. The 23-year-old shared pictures from a recent glamorous photoshoot where she was dressed in an all-black attire.

Ananya wore a black bikini top and hipster underwear from Skims and paired it with black trench coat designed by Simran Merwah. The actress sported minimal dewy make-up and let her outfit do the talking. Ananya was seen in a wet wavy hairstyle and shared the picture on Instagram along with a spider emoticon in the caption. Ananya’s post received an exciting response from her friend Suhana.

Daughter of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan commented on Ananya’s post, “Oh my god.” Fellow star kid and daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor also hyped-up her friend as she commented with a series of expressive emoticons which included red hearts, butterflies, and heart-eyed emojis. Sara Ali Khan also reacted with fire emojis.

Actress Shibani Dandekar, too, commented on the post and shared her reaction, “wow.” Celebrity stylist and fashion director of Vogue India, Anaita Shroff Adjania also complimented Ananya’s latest glamorous look and wrote, “Baby,” followed by fire emoticons.

This is not the first time Ananya has shown us how to ace monochrome looks. Last week, the actress shared her look for the Filmfare OTT awards on Instagram. Ananya was seen dressed in a satin pink dress by New York-based designer Naeem Khan. The actress accentuated her simple yet elegant look with rosy, radiant make-up. Ananya opted for a luminous base with glossy lips and shimmery, light reflective eyeshadow, in shades of blushing pink.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Ananya wrote in the caption, “I know everyone’s looking at Katrina Vicky’s wedding pictures (because same) but hiii.”

Have you checked out Ananya’s latest Instagram post yet?

