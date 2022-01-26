Ananya Panday Suffers Oops Moment While Adjusting Her Sexy Mini Dress in Front of Paps, Gets Trolled

After being trolled for wearing a bra top in the chilly weather of Mumbai, Ananya Panday is getting mocked for her latest outfit which she wore on day 3 of the ‘Gehraiyaan’ promotions. The actress turned up in a sexy red mini dress. While she looked sizzling hot, a video of Ananya Panday nearly suffering an oops moment has now gone viral on the internet.

The clip shows her adjusting her mini dress while walking down a few stairs at a five-star hotel. One user sarcastically wrote, “Such a great struggle to manage these shorts. Big salute for your struggle." Another one said, “She’s clearly uncomfortable in that dress." “What’s the point of wearing such an outfit when you look so uncomfortable," a third user commented.

Earlier, the actress was trolled for wearing a bikini top in winter. Following this, her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi was seen lending a freezing Ananya his blazer. It so happened that while Ananya was striking a pose for the paps in her chic outfit, the cold wind sent a chill down her spine and she couldn’t manage to carry on with her photoshoot. Ananya was wearing a brown satin bra top which she teamed with white flared pants and high heels. One user wrote, “She is freezing but will still do fashion." Another one said, “Don’t they feel cold?"

Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra, stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa. Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday play cousins in the film, and Siddhant Chaturvedi plays the latter’s fiance. A meeting between Siddhant and Deepika’s characters leads to romantic feelings developing between them. The trailer shows that the film explores the grey areas of man-woman relationships, where the heart refuses to follow the rules laid down by life.

