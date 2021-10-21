Ananya Panday Summoned By NCB: Know All About Actor Chunky Panday's Daughter

In a latest development in the drugs bust case, actress Ananya Pandey has been called in by the Narcotics Control Bureau for questioning today. The actress is one of the most popular young faces in Bollywood, having made her debut with a Karan Johar production in 2019. The 22-year-old, who was called in for questioning by the NCB at 2pm, is the daughter of Bhavana and Chunky Panday.

Ananya made her debut with Dharma Productions’ Student Of The Year 2. In the same year, she was seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh, opposite Kartik Aaryan. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Female for her role in the film. Last year, the actress was seen in Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khattar. It was the first film in Bollywood to release on PVOD (premium video on demand) platform. Ananya’s next big release is the pan-India film Liger, opposite south star Vijay Deverakonda, which will also feature boxing legend Mike Tyson. The film has already generated a lot of hype before its release.

Ananya, who previously participated in Vanity Fair’s Le Bal des débutantes event in Paris, is best friends with Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan. Her mother Bhavana is close friends with Gauri Khan.

Ananya is extremely popular on social media, taking both compliments and brickbats in her stride. She was trolled over her remark on nepotism during a roundtable interview with other young actors. A video clip from the roundtable went viral, in which she was seen explaining her family’s struggles and her own journey in Bollywood. Panday received a lot of flak for saying that appearing on filmmaker Karan Johar’s talk show was a barometer of success in Bollywood.

Ananya’ talks of her father’s struggle and nepotism in the film industry went viral on Twitter, with users posting funny comments over her remark that her father never featured on Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan as he has never worked in Dharma Production movies. Taking a dig, another panelist and actor Siddhant Chaturvedi had said, “Jahan hamare sapne poore hote hain inn ka struggle shuru hota hai (her struggle starts where our dreams come true).”

A couple of years back, Panday launched an initiative named So Positive to create awareness about social media bullying, prevent negativity and build a positive community.

