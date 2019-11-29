Ananya Panday Talks About BFF Suhana Khan's Hidden Talents

Ananya Panday, who made her big Bollywood debut in 2019 with Punit Malhotra's Student of The Year 2 with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, is gearing up for her second release. She will soon be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, the remake of the 1978 film of the same name by BR Chopra.

During a promotional event for the film, Ananya was heard showering praises on best friend Suhana Khan, according to a report in Mid-day.

For the uninitiated, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor have been best friends since they were kids. Talking about her BFF's hidden talents, she said, "Suhana and I were in the same school together. We used to be in all the school plays and she used to be the main lead and I used to be this thing moving in the background. This is really cool because I think she is a brilliant actor. Suhana is just too talented. She is a great singer and a great dancer. A lot of big things are meant for Suhana."

Suhana recently made her acting debut with a short film The Grey Part Of Blue directed by Theodore Gimeno. Suhana's expressive acting was received with a lot of praise. She is currently studying acting at the New York University.

Coming back to Ananya, Pati Patni Aur Woh will see her playing Tapasya Singh, a colleague of Chintu Tyagi (played by Kartik Aaryan), who gets infatuated with her. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar as Chintu Tyagi's wife Vedika.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

