Ananya Panday Talks About Self Love, Says She Feels 'Unconfident' on Certain Days

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is all set for the release of her upcoming film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. In a recent interview, the Gehraiyaan actress talked about days when she feels she isn’t good enough. Talking to India Today, Ananya said, “I still feel very unconfident many days when I wake up in the morning I don’t feel like I look good enough. I don’t feel like my hair looks tight. Sometimes I don’t feel like something is fitting me right. So, I have those moments all the time because I feel like self-love is a journey. It is a kind of learning where you realise things about yourself every single day”.

She added that self-love is about getting a little getter and growing a little better each day.

Talking of Liger, the makers dropped the first track from the film today called Akdi Pakdi.

Liger is the first time that Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday will be sharing the screen. It will also be the first Indian movie in which Boxing legend Mike Tyson would appear in a cameo. In the film, Deverakonda will be playing the role of an MMA artist. In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Liger will hit theatres on August 25 this year in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Apart from Liger, Ananya will also be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi. This is the second time the actress will be sharing the screen space with him after their film Gehraiyaan which was released eralier this year.

