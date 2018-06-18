GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria Can't Take Their Eyes Off Student Of The Year 2 Co-star Tiger Shroff, See Photo

While Student Of The Year launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, its sequel marks Bollywood debut of Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria alongside Tiger Shroff.

News18.com

Updated:June 18, 2018, 10:34 AM IST
Image courtesy: Twitter/Karan Johar
After completing the first schedule of Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2, the cast is already busy shooting the second schedule. Filmmaker Punit Malhotra took to Instagram and shared a new photograph from the sets of SOTY 2. In the photo, actors Ananya, Tiger and Tara are seen sitting on the bench and the actors are happily smiling at each other.

Punit captioned the photo as, “Back on set .. #Student2.”



While Student Of The Year launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, its sequel marks Bollywood debut of Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria alongside Tiger Shroff.



Ananya recently survived an accident on the sets of SOTY 2. She met with a car accident while preparing for her shoot.

#soty2

A post shared by tiger_shroff.fcworld (@tiger_shroff.fcworld) on



According to reports, Ananya had to drive a car in one of her scenes and while driving she lost her control and banged into a tree. The team on set rushed to her rescue and the actor came out of the car shocked but unharmed.

