Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria Join Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani For Friendship Day Lunch, See Pics

While they have never admitted being in a relationship, rumours of Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff dating recurrently surface in media news. On Sunday afternoon, on the occasion of Friendship Day, the two were spotted on yet another outing in Mumbai. Joining them in their brunch was none other than Tiger's co-stars from the recently released Student of The Year 2, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and its director Punit Malhotra.

And, if post-lunch pictures are anything to go by, they sure had a great time together. Despite the heavy Mumbai rains, the stars stepped out in style to celebrate the day. While Tiger kept his look basic and minimal in a maroon round neck sweatshirt and pants, Disha chose to wear printed dress with a plunging neckline. Ananya, on the other hand, wore a red dress with black polka dots. Tara wore a bright fuschia pink dress.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Ananya wrote, "My forever kind of friends!!! Happy friendship day from me and my OG babies ❤️ (Correct me if I’m wrong Tara ) (sic)

Tara too shared the pictures, she wrote, "Wouldn’t want to spend it with anyone but you guys.. my first friends in the industry Happy Friendship Day!!!!! Celebrating us today and always."

On the movies front, Ananya and Tara's debut film failed to create any magic on the box office. The musical drama has collected 68.91 cr in two weeks, after releasing on May 10. However, Ananya's part in the film is being appreciated by cinegoers. Disha's too created quite a stir for her song Slow Motion in Bharat, alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is also shooting for Mohit Suri's Malang, set to release on January 14, 2020.

Meanwhile, Tiger will be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in War and the film is being directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.