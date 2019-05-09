English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria on Their Bollywood Debuts, Idolising Alia & Fate of SOTY 2
Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria realise that they are stepping into a space of opportunity where they will be compared with the star-cast of Student of the Year, particularly Alia Bhatt.
Image courtesy: HELLO! India/ Instagram
Back in 2012, Student of the Year introduced three newbies in Bollywood-- Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.
This year in 2019, the franchise takes a step forward with Student of the Year 2 and brings in two more debutantes-- Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The two lead actresses realise that they are stepping into a space of opportunity where they will be compared with the former star-cast, particularly Alia.
"Alia Bhatt is my idol." "I fell in love with Alia the first time I saw her in Student of the Year," exclaimed Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria as they went on to talk about their debut and taking forward the Student of the Year franchise.
While Ananya is a star-kid and is well recognised as Chunky Pandey's daughter, Tara Sutaria is a well-known face of Disney India. She has worked as a child artist in Big Bada Boom and went on to work in the sitcoms The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie on the same channel.
"Yes, there are a lot of expectations because they have achieved so much in their lives, but there is no pressure as our director and producer Kran Johar gave us space to portray our roles," said Tara.
Ananya, on the other hand, says she doesn't want to be perfect from the start and wants to achieve a growing career arch like Alia. "When Alia came in the industry, she was fair, real and she never claimed to be perfect. She has always been herself and the audience has seen her grow. Similarly, I would like the audience to see me grow. I want people to see me getting better with every film," said Ananya.
"I wanted to become an actor after I watched Alia in 'SOTY'. I remember watching her and thinking this is what I wanted to in my life," she added.
The two also spoke about the fate of Student of the Year 2. While Tara has left it on the audience to decide, Anaya says that the team has made the film with a lot of love and she's hoping to get it back.
Directed by Punit Malhotra and produced under the banner Dharma Productions, Student of the Year 2 also features Tiger Shroff and will release tomorrow (April 10).
