Ananya Panday To Make Her OTT Debut Soon With 'Call Me Bae'? Here's What We Know

Ananya Panday has made a name for herself in the Bollywood industry through her stints in several films including Student of The Year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gehraiyaan and Khaali Peeli among others. The actress was recently seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Liger. Now, if reports are to be believed, Ananya is all set to make her OTT debut through Karan Johar’s digital wing Dharmatic Entertainment with the Amazon Prime series, Call Me Bae.

As reported by Peepingmoon, the series is helmed by Collin D’Cunha and co-penned by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair. In the show, Ananya Panday will be seen essaying the role of a fashionista belonging to a mega-rich family who disowns her post her involvement in a salacious scandal. Therefore, while navigating her way through the ramifications, she embarks on a journey to self-discovery. The entertainment portal also claims that the show is likely to go on floors by the year-end and will be released next year.

Meanwhile, prior to diving into Call Me Bae, Ananya Panday will be wrapping up the shooting for her upcoming film, Dream Girl 2, with Ayushmann Khurrana. Raaj Shaandilyaa’s directorial will also feature stellar stars like Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Govardhan Asrani, Rajpal Naurang Yadav, Manjot Singh, and Manoj Joshi among others.

Apart from Dream Girl 2, Anaya has another movie in her pipeline – Arjun Varain Singh’s directorial debut Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The movie is co-written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Yash Sahai. For the film, Ananya will reunite on screen with his Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi. Apart from the two, the film will also feature Adarsh Gourav in a key role. It will depict the digital age story of three friends who reside in Mumbai. Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films are the production companies backing the movie.

