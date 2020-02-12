Delhi result tally
Ananya Panday To Star Alongside Vijay Deverakonda In His Bollywood Debut?
Ananya Panday will be starring in Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut film which had been revealed to be an action martial arts film.
Ananya Panday will be starring in Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut film which had been revealed to be an action martial arts film.
Ananya Panday has been the talk of Bollywood with numerous films lined up. Throughout these films, she will be interacting and sharing the screen space with many other Bollywood actors like Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
Now it has come to light that Ananya will also be acting alongside Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda in his Bollywood debut film. The martial arts action film which will be directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar went on floors last month. Ronit Roy who will also be a part of the film revealed that it will be shot over a course of six months in Mumbai and outside India.
A source close to the project revealed to Mumbai Mirror that Ananya Panday is expected to join the shoot in March or April after completing her work on Khaali Peeli. "Ananya is eager to work with Vijay and is expected to start shooting mid-March or in the first week of April."
Ananya Panday is currently shooting for an action thriller titled Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter. Soon she will also begin work on Shakun Batra's upcoming romantic film starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It had been revealed earlier that the cast members would have an ice creaking workshop beforehand to help them gel together and be familiar prior to the film's shooting.
