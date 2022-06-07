Ananya Panday To Star Opposite Akshay Kumar In Karan Johar's Next The Untold Story: Reports

Ananya Panday is likely to share the screen for the first time with Akshay Kumar for Karan Johar’s upcoming movie. If reports are to be believed, Karan Johar has already started working on his next project titled The Untold Story. The film, which is the biopic of lawyer and former President of the Indian National Congress, C Sankaran Nair, will be a courtroom drama.

As reported by Mid Day, while Akshay Kumar will be seen as the lawyer-activist in the film, Ananya is likely to play a crucial role too. “Ananya will essay the role of a feisty junior lawyer in the film. She has yet to sign the dotted line, but word is that she has been finalised for the part,” the source cited by the news portal claimed. Reportedly, the film will be based on Raghu and Pushpa Palat’s book, The Case That Shook the Empire. The Untold Story is likely to go on floors after Akshay Kumar finishes his current shooting schedule for the Soorarai Pottru remake.

Karan Johar announced the film in June last year. Back then, he took to social media and wrote, “Extremely excited and honoured to be bringing the untold story of C Sankaran Nair, a historic man to the big screens. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi.”

Extremely excited and honoured to be bringing the untold story of C. Sankaran Nair, a historic man to the big screens. Directed by @karanstyagi. pic.twitter.com/klJgD1FNZp — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 29, 2021

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday will be soon seen in Liger along with Vijay Deverakonda. The two will be sharing the screen for the first time. American boxer Mike Tyson will also have an extended cameo in the movie. While Liger marks Ananya Panday’s film debut in Telugu cinema, it will be Vijay Deverakonda’s debut in Bollywood. Liger is jointly produced by Charmme Kaur, Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It is directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film will hit theatres on August 25, 2022.

