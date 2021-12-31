Ananya Panday to Welcome New Year With Rumoured Beau Ishaan Khatter? These Instagram Pictures Suggest So

As the last day of the year comes, some of the Bollywood celebrities are enjoying their vacation days at stunning locations. It seems that rumoured Bollywood couple Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday will be ringing in the new year together as their recent Instagram Stories suggest. Ishaan and Ananya were seen together in Khaali Peeli, which was released in 2020.

The duo shared pictures from what looked like the same location on their respective Instagram Stories. 23-year-old Ananya shared the picture of a clear night sky view last night. Sharing the picture of the sky with a canopy of trees in the foreground, Ananya added a caption that read, “sky full of stars.” Ananya’s recent post on Instagram featured her sitting near a bonfire at Ranthambore National Park. The actress was seen in an all-natural look as she wore a brown fleece jacket over a green sweater and a pair of spectacles.

Earlier, on Thursday, Ananya had also shared some snapshots from her Safari at the national park. The actress had spotted deer and crocodiles and even shared photos and videos of relishing the warm winter sunshine in Ranthambore.

Meanwhile, Ishaan’s recent Instagram Stories also shared a glimpse of the similar night sky. The 26-year-old actor shared the nocturnal view of the sky on the social media platform which suggested that the duo were vacationing at the same place in Ranthambore National Park. Ishaan also shared a video on Instagram Story which showed him near a night bonfire as the temperatures dipped outdoors.

Although neither Ishaan nor Ananya has confirmed or denied their dating rumours, the recent development on Instagram hints that the two are welcoming the new year together. Last year, Ananya and Ishaan had flown to the Maldives and their photos had given fans a hint that they were holidaying together.

