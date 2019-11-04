Ananya Panday to Work With Farah Khan Next? This Picture Makes Us Think So

Ananya Panday might just be one film old, but she is a very busy actress in Bollywood. She will be next seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh, the remake of the 1978 film of the same name with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Awaiting the film's release, the actress dropped a major hint about her next project on social media.

Ananya shared a picture posted by Farah Khan to her Instagram story, where she was posing with the filmmaker, as well as her Pati Patni Aur Woh co-stars. What was interesting, though, was the fact that in the caption she wrote, "We love u!! My next director." Does this mean that a new project with Ananya Panday and Farah Khan is on the way soon, or will Ananya be a part of Farah's Satte Pe Satta remake?

Check out the image below:

The trailer of Pati, Patni Aur Woh dropped on Monday, November 4. In the trailer, Kartik Aaryan plays Chintu Tyagi, who cannot choose between his wife Vedika, played by Bhumi Pednekar and his colleague Tapasya Singh, played by Ananya.

Check it out below:

Apart from this, Ananya will also appear in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. The film will be directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar under the banner of Zee Studios. It is slated to release on June 20, 2020.

