Ananya Panday Trolled for Flaunting 'Nearly Everything' in This Sexy, See-through Dress; Watch

Ananya Panday has one of the most experimental styles in fashionable Bollywood. The actress’ glamorous outfits often prove that there is nothing wrong with showing off a little skin. Ananya once again put her enviable figure on show as she was clicked arriving at Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash. Apoorva is the CEO of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

The 23-year-old actress dared to wear a completely sheer outfit for the party. Ananya looked ultra glamorous in a black shimmery thigh-high slit sheer dress which had a lot of sequins work. She kept her hair open and her makeup was also on point. A video of Ananya posing for the paparazzi at the bash has gone viral on social media. And, it seems netizens are not very impressed with Ananya for flaunting “nearly everything" in the see-through outfit. One user wrote, “RIP fashion sense." Another one commented, “Sorry to say but Ananya’s outfit seems like a fashion disaster." A third user wrote, “Why do they ruin their style like this?"

Advertisement

Ananya Panday is rumoured to be dating actor Ishaan Khatter. Recently, Ishaan Khatter’s mother, actress Neliima Azeem made some interesting revelations about his equation with Ananya. The duo reportedly grew closer during the shoot of their 2020 release film Khaali Peeli but have maintained they are good friends.

Speaking with India Today, Neliima said, “She is a part of our inner circle and family circle. She is a good friend of Shahid (Kapoor) and Mira (Rajput). And obviously, she is an important part of Ishaan’s life." Neliima added that they are ‘good companions’. Previously, Ananya was seen attending Shahid’s birthday bash with Ishaan.

Neliima was also all praise for Ananya for her last performance in Shakun Batra’s directorial, Gehraiyaan. The actor said while Ananya always showed great potential as an actor, she has come ‘shining through’ with her performance in Gehraiyaan.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.