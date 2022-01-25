Ananya Panday Trolled for Wearing Bikini Top in Chilly Weather: 'She Is Freezing But Fashion...'

Bollywood star Ananya Panday is being trolled for wearing a bikini top in the chilly weather of Mumbai. The actress was promoting her upcoming film Gehraiyaan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. She made her way to the hotel’s plush garden for a photoshoot post interviews but couldn’t brave the chilly winds in a bra top that she was wearing.

Following this, Siddhant was seen lending a freezing Ananya his blazer. It so happened that while Ananya was striking a pose for the paps in her chic outfit, the cold wind sent a chill down her spine and she couldn’t manage to carry on with her photoshoot. Ananya was wearing a brown satin bra top which she teamed with white flared pants and high heels. One user wrote, “She is freezing but will still do fashion." Another one said, “Don’t they feel cold?"

Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra, stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa. Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday play cousins in the film, and Siddhant Chaturvedi plays the latter’s fiance. A meeting between Siddhant and Deepika’s characters leads to romantic feelings developing between them. The trailer shows that the film explores the grey areas of man-woman relationships, where the heart refuses to follow the rules laid down by life.

Karan Johar, who is the producer of Gehraiyaan, hosted the trailer launch, as he introduced the cast members. He said that finding a title for the film was a tough task, and Gehraiyaan was locked as the film’s name only 1.5 months ago. Ananya added, “We took so long to come up with a title for this film because it is really difficult to sum it up in one word."

Gehraiyaan will have its World Premiere on Amazon Prime Video across more than 240 countries and territories on February 11, 2022.

