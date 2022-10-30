Ananya Panday Channels K3G's PHAT Poo For Halloween and Kareena Kapoor Approves

Ananya Panday is looking PHAT — Pretty Hot and Tempting in her Halloween outfit and even Kareena Kapoor agrees! It has been 22 years since Karan Johar delivered the iconic character of Poo via Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum. Played by Kareena Kapoor, every girl growing up in the 2000s wanted to dress up as Poo at least once in their lifetime. Ananya Panday played out our dream on Saturday night by dressing up as Poo who scandalises Shah Rukh Khan’s Rahul with her backless outfit.

The actress slipped into the outfit for a Halloween party hosted by Orhan Awatramani. The actress was seen wearing the dazzling pink top crop top with a mini skirt, channelling Poo for the party. Coincidentally, Ananya was also ringing in her birthday at the bash. A video from the party surfaced online showing the actress recreating the lines, ‘PHAT – Pretty Hot and Tempting.’

Kareena Kapoor gave her approval to the look by sharing pictures of Ananya on her Instagram Stories. She said, “You look PHAT.” She also wished Ananya on her birthday.

Ananya attended the bash with her close friends Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Also present at the bash were Ibrahim Ali Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Janhvi Kapoor.

Ananya turned 24 on Sunday. She was showered with wishes from her mother Bhavana Pandey. She took to Instagram and shared throwback pictures and videos to wish her little one. “Happy Birthday my baby girl ♥️♥️♥️I love you the mostest always and forever,” Bhavana said, sharing a video in which a little Ananya was facing the camera while her mother showered her with kisses and hugs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhavana Pandey (@bhavanapandey)

She also shared pictures from their vacation from Ananya’s childhood and wrote, “Happy Birthday my pudding,” followed by heart emoticons. Several stars took to the comments section of the post and showered Ananya with birthday wishes.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Sussanne Khan wrote, “Happy birthday to precious Most amazing beautiful babygirl @ananyapanday.” Seema Kiran Sajdeh wrote, “Happy birthday @ananyapanday.” Neelam Kothari Soni commented, “Adorable.. happiest birthday baby girl ❤️ @ananyapanday.”

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Liger. She will now be seen in Kho Gye Hum Kahan, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She has also signed Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Read all the Latest Movies News here