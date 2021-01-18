Ananya Panday Wants to be Like American Supermodel Kendall Jenner, Suhana Khan Says 'So Cool'

Bollywood actress Ananya Pandya’s style game has always been on point. Whether she is going for a casual meeting with her friends or is out for work, her overall look is always nothing less than stunning. If one looks back at her photos, she has always been wearing trendy and chic outfits.

The gorgeous lady recently shared a carousel of photos from her recent photoshoot on Instagram. Ananya, in the caption, stated that she wants to be like American supermodel Kendall Jenner. In the snaps, she is seen sporting a black top which she has teamed up with an off-white printed jacket. To complete her look, she has worn a small grey neckpiece, along with big LV earrings.

In the first photo, she is seen holding her jacket and sticking her tongue to her upper lip. Second photo seems to be slightly candid as one can see that a person is doing a bit of touch up to her face.

The last photo in the series is different; in the snap one can notice that she has taken off her jacket and neck piece. Instead, she has worn a Louis Vuitton strap diagonally. She has also struck a different pose wherein she is holding her eyes up and is looking diagonally.

In less than 13 hours, her photo has received five lakh likes and thousands of comments. Many users have commented with different emoticons. Some people have shared their appreciation by writing things like, ‘cutie’, ‘hottie’, ‘beauty’ and ‘woha’ among other things. One person who seems to have liked the photos very much wrote, “my little heart cannot handle all this,” while another one added, “OH MY GOD! How are you so pretty?”

Ananya friends are also in awe of her, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's daughter Suhana Khan commented, 'so cool," while Arjun Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor dropped fire and heart emojis.

Ananya was last seen in a film titled Khaali Peeli in which she was paired opposite Ishaan Khatter. The rom-com was directed by Maqbool Khan.