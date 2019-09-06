Pati Patni Aur Woh: Ananya Panday Warns Kartik Aaryan After He Teased Her for Not Gaining Any Weight
The shooting of Pati Patni Aur Woh is going on in Lucknow. Kriti Sanon has also been roped in for a special appearance in the film.
Image of Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, courtesy of Instagram
Ever since Pati Patni Aur Woh went on floors, its cast members, including Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday have been sharing on-set updates about the filming. On Thursday, Kartik Instagrammed a new video showing Ananya and him sitting in a car with their director Mudassar Aziz.
As the clip progresses further, Aziz is heard scolding Ananya for not gaining any weight for the film despite being told to do so. “AP, I told him to put on weight, I hardly gave him any time. He put on weight in like 15 days,” he says to Ananya while pointing towards Kartik. Ananya says in her defence, “But he is a hapshi, I can’t help it.”
When Kartik pointed out that she was given three months time to gain weight and Mudassar said she merely put on 500 grams, Ananya said she had gained three kgs.
“Three kgs? Why are you lying? You’ve put on three grams,” Kartik says to her when she replies with a threat. “I am going to kill you. I’ll rip your moustache off.”
Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of 1979 release film with the same name. The original film starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur, and Parveen Babi had done a cameo in the film. It is said that Kriti is stepping into the shoes of Parveen Babi for the remake.
