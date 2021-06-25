CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ananya Panday Was 'Born Ready' For Hair Commercial, Check Out Her Adorable Baby Pic

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday recently took to Instagram to post an adorable baby picture of herself from when she was two months old.

Actress Ananya Panday on Friday posted a throwback photograph from the time she was two months old, with a twist of humour to go in the caption.

The picture on Instagram shows Ananya as a two-month-old baby with wind-blown hair, resembling a Mohawk hairstyle. She lies in a sun lounger at a beach, and mom Bhavana Panday in bikini can be seen lounging in the background.

“I was clearly born ready for a hair commercial," the actress wrote in the caption.

Her post received a lot of comments and reactions. Bhavana wrote: “Hahahah this was taken when you were just about 2 months old." Farah Khan wrote, “Chck out bhav’s bikini." Dia Mirza reacted, “M- awwwww - hawk."

Ananya also recently posted baby pictures of herself with dad Chunky Panday on Father’s Day. “coolest there ever was, coolest there will ever be (and imma not jokin about that) happy Father’s Day Papa, love u the most," she captioned the pictures.

She also shared a throwback bikini picture with her mom on Mother’s Day. She captioned the picture as “mama," with heart emojis.

Ananya will be seen in upcoming films such as Liger, Zoya Akhtar’s untitled next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, and Shakun Batra’s next with Deepika Padukone.

first published:June 25, 2021, 19:38 IST