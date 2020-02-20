Ananya Panday Welcomes Vijay Deverakonda to Bollywood, Shares Prep Photos for Puri Jagannadh Film

Ananya Pandey had replaced Jahnvi Kapoor in Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut film, Fighter, to be helmed by Puri Jagannadh. The pair has begun work on the film, to be produced by Karan Johar.

Ananya joined the shoot on Thursday and shared a bunch of photos with Vijay in a gym-like setting. Director cum producer Puri Jagannadh can be seen in the picture along with his production partner Charmme Kaur.

Fighter marks Vijay's debut in Bollywood and Ananya's debut in Telugu film industry. "Happy, blessed and excited to be associated for a Pan-India film," Ananya posted alongwith the photos on Instagram.

Shooting is currently underway in Mumbai where the film unit is canning crucial scenes with the lead cast. The shoot is taking place in a massive set erected by art director Jonny.

The film will have cinematography handled by Vishnu Sarma. Kecha, who impressed with his work in several films including Puri's Iddarammayilatho, is the stunt master for the film.

The film, billed to be an actioner, is being produced jointly by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The cast also includes Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu.

