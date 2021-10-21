Ananya Panday: What's The Equation She Shares With Shah Rukh Khan's Kids Aryan And Suhana

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who was on Thursday called in for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the Mumbai drug bust case, is the daughter of actor Chunky Pandey. Ananya is part of the same group of friends as Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, while her mother Bhavana Pandey is a close friend of Gauri Khan.

Ananya and Suhana have been childhood friends, and a look at her social media profile shows they share a close bond. Ananya and Suhana have often been spotted partying together, sharing photos of each other on social media. Aryan Khan, too, has also been part of some of those gatherings.

Back in 2019, SRK’s kids Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan had celebrated the last weekend of the year at their farmhouse in Alibaug. The trio was joined by their close friends, including Ananya Pandey. Suhana’s cousin Alia Chhiba took to her Instagram stories to share the pictures. “Family” she wrote in one of the pictures that included Ananya and Suhana.

Ananya’s mother Bhavana is a part of the quartet that appeared on the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood wives last year. The show also had a guest appearance by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan in the last episode, where they hosted a party at Mannat. The friends got together to talk about their enduring bond. Karan Johar, producer of the show, gave credit to Gauri for making it all happen.

Ananya Panday also made an appearance on the episode, joining her mother and her friends in revisiting her childhood and all the times the mothers and daughters had spent together. Suhana had made a brief appearance on the show via video call, when she spoke to her best friend from New York. The two girls dote on each other and often express their love with photos and pictures on Instagram. Shah Rukh had also spoken fondly about Gauri’s friends, and it was a rare glimpse of the inner world of friendships in Bollywood.

