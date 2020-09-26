Ananya Panday Wishes Dad Chunky on His Birthday with a Heartwarming Throwback

Bollywood actor Chunky Panday is celebrating his 58th birthday on Saturday, September 26. His daughter, actress Ananya Panday decided to make the occasion special for her dad. For the birthday greetings, the actress revisited a fond childhood memory wherein she makes a baby version of herself makes an appearance along with her father Chunky and mother Bhavana.

The video, which hasn’t been seen before, has Ananya spending precious time with her parents. The little one tries to speak but ends up uttering something gibberish. Ananya took to her Instagram and shared a nostalgic footage in which she is having a ball with her father.

The actress also took the opportunity to thank her father for making her comfortable in front of the camera. Towards the end of the clip Ananya says, “Papa, I love you” imitating her tone from the past when she was a kid.

She wished her dad with the post that read, “Happy b'day, Pip. Thank you for making me fall in love with the camera. I'll always be your baby.”

Ananya will next be seen in Khaali Peeli where she will be sharing the screen space with Ishaan Khatter. The film is directed by Maqbool Khan and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Satish Kaushik in significant roles. Khaali Peeli is slated to premiere on Zee Plex PPV and ZEE5 from October 2.

A noteworthy project in Ananya’s kitty is Dharma Production’s next which will be directed by Shakun Batra of Kapoor and Sons fame. The actress is also working on a Dharma Production project directed by Shakun Batra. The yet untitled romantic drama will also star Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Down south Ananya will make her debut in Telugu cinema soon with Puri Jagannadh’s next. The actress will collaborate with Vijay Deverakonda for the yet-untitled project. The multilingual film will also see Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali and Getup Srinu in key roles.