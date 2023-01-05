Ananya Panday Wishes 'Deepu' Deepika Padukone on Birthday With Adorable Throwback Pic, Take a Look

One of Bollywood’s most prominent actresses, Deepika Padukone is celebrating her birthday today, January 5. On her special day, her fans and followers flooded social media with wishes for her. Not just fans, but her industry colleagues, too, are not behind in showering love on her. Some time back, her Gehraiyaan co-star Ananya Panday took to social media to drop an adorable photo with her.

Deepika and Ananya starred in Gehraiyaan with Dhairya Karwa and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film had an OTT release in February last year. Ananya shared a photo where Deepika can be seen hugging her and kissing her on the cheeks. Behind her, Gehraiyaan can be seen playing on the screen and it shows a scene with Deepika in it. Sharing the photo, Ananya wrote, “The best kinda sandwich - a Deepu sandwich!!! always filled with so much love happy birthday."

Take a look at her post:

On Deepika’s birthday, her Pathaan co-star Shah Rukh Khan shared a jaw-dropping poster of the actress wishing her. The makers of Project K also revealed Deepika’s first looks in the film. On the work front, the actress will be seen in Pathaan this month with SRK and John Abraham. She then has Fighter in the pipeline with Hrithik Roshan and Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Ananya, on the other hand, was last seen in the film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. She is now all set to star alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2 which follows the story of a small-town guy who is trying to lead a responsible life in Mathura. The film will also feature Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Seems Pahwa, and Annu Kapoor. The film is being directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

Moreover, she will also star with Siddhant Chaturvedi in Kho Gaye Hum Kaha. It is directed by Arjun Varain Singh and tells the tale of three Mumbai-based buddies living in the modern age. In addition to Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav would also appear in the movie.

Read all the Latest Movies News here