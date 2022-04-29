Ananya Panday Wishes ‘Singing, Dancing Partner’ Siddhant Chaturvedi Aka Idli On His Birthday

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi turned twenty-nine today and both celebrities and fans wished him a happy birthday. Ananya Panday took to Instagram on Friday to send birthday wishes to Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actor took to her Instagram story to dedicate her story to the birthday boy. She endearingly referred to him as “Idli” while wishing the Gullyboy actor on his birthday.

The first story consisted of a selfie of Pandey and Chaturvedi who were both looking into the camera with hardened expressions that served as an irony to her caption. She penned, “Happy birthday idli!!! See we can be sweet once in a while. @siddhantchaturvedi." The second story featured a video as the two of them danced and sang in a karaoke session. The video melted everyone’s hearts on the Internet as the heartwarming duo were completely involved in their karaoke jam. Panday wrote, “But this is mostly us. My singing and dancing partner @siddhantchaturvedi.”

On the work front, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi appeared together in Shakun Batra’s 2022 release Gehraiyaan as Zain Oberoi and Tia Khanna alongside Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa. The duo is set to share screen once again in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, along with Adarsh Gourav. The upcoming movie is directed and produced by Zoya Akhtar. Other producers include Reema Kagti, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan Akhtar. The film was announced in September 2021 and will feature the trio as three best friends who share an apartment.

Aside from their combined projects, Ananya Panday will be appearing in Puri Jagannadh’s Pan India film ‘Liger’ alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Siddhant Chaturvedi, on the other hand, will be appearing with Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif in Gurmmeet Singh’s “Phone Bhoot”, which is slated to be released in July, 2022. He also has Yodha alongside Malvika Mohanan in his kitty.

