Ananya Panday's Adorable Post for Suhana Khan on Her Graduation is BFF Goals

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Chunkey Panday's daughter Ananya Panday are best of friends and often seen hanging out together. Not only this, but the two also make sure to make each other feel special on important occasions with adorable social media posts.

As Suhana completes her graduation from Ardingly College in England, her friend and Bollywood actress, Ananya took to her Instagram stories to wish the former on her achievements. Sharing an endearing picture with Suhana, she wrote, "So proud of you, Sueee. Love you, my baby. #GradScenes." (sic)

In the picture, which appears to be taken during a party, Suhana and Ananya can be seen hugging each other with closed eyes. Twinning in black, the two star kids look adorable together. Take a look at the post:

Meanwhile, Suhana looked stunning on her graduation day. Opting for a strapless bodycon dress, the star kid kept her hair loose and went for a minimum makeup look. New pictures from her graduation party have surfaced on the social media and fans can't stop gushing over them.

Also, Suhana's parents, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri were by their daughter's side as she graduated. The superstar has been sharing moments from the occasion on social media. Shah Rukh posted two photographs - one in which he is seen up, close and personal with Gauri and Suhana, and another monochrome image with his darling daughter. SRK also had some words of wisdom to share for his second born.

Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan, Manish Malhotra, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, Mahira Khan and many others congratulated Suhana for her achievements. According to Gauri's Instagram page, Suhana also won a "Russell Cup for exceptional contribution to drama".

