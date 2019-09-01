Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan are in Lucknow and the duo who will feature in the remake of 1978 film Pati, Patni Aur Woh, releasing on January 10, 2020. The city of nawabs have been kind to the young guns of Bollywood, who have been relishing local delicacies there. Now, a video featuring Kartik and Ananya is going viral on social media where the former is seen scolding the latter for not having tea at the local tea stall they visited together.

The video has Kartik and Ananya, who are surrounded by local people at a famous eatery in Lucknow. While Kartik enjoys the tea served to him, Ananya backs down from having it as she says she is allergic to tea. Responding to Ananya's claims that she can't drink the tea, Kartik says, "Arre allergic to tea toh yahan aai kyu hai?" (Why are you here if you are allergic to tea).

To that Ananya starts making a face in which she looks a little embarrassed. Kartik then went on to ask Ananya to leave the venue to which Ananya mouthed the words "so mean."

Watch the video here:

Ananya later posted an image from the tea stall, in which she holds the kulhad in her hands. Overlaying the image Ananya wrote, "Allergic to tea but enjoying Sharmaji ki chai."

Check out Ananya's pic with Kartik here:

A screenshot from Ananya Panday's Instagram stories

For her next project, Ananya will be seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khattar. The announcement of the film, with a teaser poster, was made earlier in the week.

Kartik, on the other hand has Imtiaz Ali's film lined up for release post Pati, Patni Aur Woh. He is also cast for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2, both films releasing in 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.