Ananya Panday's Cousin Alanna Receives Rape Threat From Woman Over Bikini Pic, Pens Strong Note

Actress Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday has taken a strong stand against cyberbullying. The model and social media sensation spoke out about a personal experience she had, and how she's taking action to put the bullies behind her.

In a lengthy note on Instagram, Alanna revealed that a woman threatened her with rape after she posted a photo in a bikini. She said while she was shocked, this has now become an “everyday part” of her life.

Sharing the note, she wrote, “This happened months ago, I wish I had spoken about it sooner, but waking up and reading things like this just became normal to me-it’s an everyday part of my life. Here’s 1% of what I have to wake up and read everyday.”

The note read, “I’ve had a women comment on my post saying I deserve to be gang raped because I posted a picture in a bikini.She then tagged my mother and father in the comment to make sure that they saw it too. I wish I had a screenshot but I was so shaken when I saw it I blocked her immediately and Instagram deleted the comment. When I went to her profile to block her I saw that she was married and had a daughter a little younger than me. I don’t understand how you can wish that upon someone else’s child.”