Ananya Panday's Cousin Shares Throwback Pics with Drugs Case Accused Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant

Ananya Panday‘s cousin Ahaan Panday, who appears to be a longtime friend of Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant, both of whom have been accused in a drugs-on-cruise matter, shared some throwback pictures with his buddies as the news of HC granting bail to them in the matter surfaced on Thursday evening.

In one of the pictures, Ahaan is seen sitting in the back seat of the car as Arbaaz clicks their picture together while on a road trip. In another picture, Aryan and Ahaan seem to be bonding with each other inside a bathroom.

Read: Aryan Khan’s Cousins Alia and Arjun Chhiba Share Pictures with Him After Court Grants Bail

After a few days of Aryan’s arrest and denial of bail by lower court, Ahaan’s sister, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday was also questioned by the NCB on a couple of days. However, NCB sources on multiple occasions denied Ananya’s involvement in the matter basis WhatsApp chats with Aryan, her friend.

Read: I Love You: Suhana Khan’s Message to Brother Aryan Khan Post Bail, Shares Childhood Pics with Shah Rukh Khan

Recently, news report has surfaced that Aryan has promised to help the families of the prisoners who got acquainted with in Arthur Road Jail during his hold up there.

Arbaaz’s father Aslam Merchant, who is a lawyer by profession and represented his son’s case in lower court and HC, was spotted outside the Arthur Road Jail on Friday morning, the day of his son’s release, where he spoke about his son’s excitement.

While speaking to ANI, Aslam said, “This is my 3 visit here (Arthur Rd Jail). I talked to him (Arbaaz) for about 20 mins and told him he will be out today or tomorrow. He told me to get him out today only and told me that he hadn’t slept and eaten for 5 days in excitement.”

Aslam also went on to reveal that even Aryan is waiting to walk out of the jail.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.