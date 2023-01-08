Ananya Panday's Family Album Featuring Sister, Parents is All Sorts of Adorable, Take a Look

Ananya Panday recently had a dinner outing with her family and took to social media to share photos of the same. The actress can be seen spending a memorable time with her parents Chunky and Bhavana Pandey and sister Rysa. The actress took to her official Instagram handle to drop a couple of photos where the family can be seen posing with each other. In one of the photos, the actress can be seen all smiles with her mom and sister. In the next photo, she can be seen posing with her sister while the latter seems to be more interested in the phone. In the last photo, Chunky Panday joins the three women.

Sharing the family album, she wrote, “there’s no renion without U (my friend had written this for our class reunion and I found it damn funny don’t come @ me for the bad joke ✌)"

Take a look:

Earlier, the Liger actress took to her Instagram story section to share an adorable picture with her younger sibling. In the photo, the Panday sisters can be seen enjoying a date together. While Rysa seems busy on her phone, Ananya leans towards her and poses for the photo. She can be seen looking cute in a black spaghetti top.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Love of my life" and added, “the tiramisu not Rysu."

On the work front, Ananya Panday last shared the screen space with South heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda in the pan-India sports actioner Liger. She will be next seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2. The film will also feature Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Seems Pahwa, and Annu Kapoor. The film is being directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

In addition to this, the actress also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in the pipeline with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. It is directed by Arjun Varain Singh.

