Ananya Panday's First Post After Aryan Khan Drugs Case is About Looking at the Bright Side

Ananya Panday was called in for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau last month in relation with the drugs on cruise case. Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was first detained and later arrested in the case where Mumbai police raided a cruise party on October 2. Ananya Panday, daughter of actor Chunky Panday, was summoned to the NCB office more than once to record her statement.

Ananya’s name had cropped up in the case after certain WhatsApp chats between her and Aryan Khan were allegedly found in the latter’s mobile phone, the sources said. The NCB was probing whether Ananya arranged drugs for Aryan, sources in the NCB had told CNN-News18.

The actress had maintained silence on social media ever since she received the summons and had also put her professional commitments on hold. While she resumed work soon after, her Instagram hiatus was broken only today when she shared a video of herself travelling in a car to a scenic location.

The short video showed Ananya looking out the car window towards the rainbow in the sky. “You can’t have a rainbow without a little rain," she wrote in her post.

Ananya’s last post before this was from her photoshoot for a magazine 4 weeks ago. The actress had refrained from posting anything on Instagram since then. The actress went in for two rounds of questioning by the NCB. She resumed shooting for her upcoming film Liger soon after.

Ananya turned a year older on October 30. She had made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. The actress is also known for her best friendship with Shah Rukh Khan‘s daughter Suhana Khan, as well as Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor.

