Ananya Panday’s Grandmother Snehlata Pandey Passes Away, Actress Arrives for Last Rites

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday’s grandmother and Chunkey Panday’s mother passed away on Saturday, July 10. Chunky was spotted arriving at her residence for the last rites. She was 85 at the time of her demise. His wife Bhavana Panday and daughter Rysa Panda were also snapped by the paparazzi as they reached her residence. Ananya was out for a professional commitment but she later joined her family in mourning their loved one’s death.

In 2019, the actress had shared a heartfelt video on Instagram on the occasion of her grandmother’s 83rd birthday. “happy birthday to my forever jawan Dadi!!! ❤️ 83 and still rocking - and on my song!!! How special is that 😉🕺🏻 (ft. @ahaanpandayy the enthu cutlet 😜)", she had written alongside the video which featured her dancing with her cousin Ahaan Panday.

Celebrities like actress Neelam Kothari, Samir Soni, and Deane Pandey were papped at the residence.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here