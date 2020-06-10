Ananya Panday's Latest Pics on Social Media Invite Funny Comments from Ishaan Khatter

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday shared some pictures on social media recently that got her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter talking in the comments section of her feed.

In the pictures that have featured in Harper's Bazaar India magazine, Ananya can be seen wearing a black sports bra and shorts. The actress flaunts her toned mid-riff in the pictures. Ananya is prepping for yoga techniques as she wrote in the caption, "You’ve mastered the selfie now ‘master thy self'."

Reacting to the post, Ishaan took cue from Hollywood animated film series Kung Fu Panda and called Ananya "Captions ki master shifu." Master Shifu was the trainer of Po the panda in the movie series.

Check out Ananya's latest pics on social media here.

While Ananya and Ishaan feature in Khaali Peeli next, directed by Maqbool Khan, they also have individual anticipated projects lined up later. Ananya's feature film Fighter opposite Vijay Deverakonda is going to be a pan-India venture and will release in five languages including Hindi. She is also excited about her upcoming movie opposite Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, which is helmed by Shakun Batra.

Meanwhile, Ishaan features in Meera Nair's A Suitable Boy for Netflix and also has Phonebooth with Katrina Kaif. Phonebooth is yet awaiting official confirmation from the makers.

Follow @News18Movies for more