Ananya Panday’s Mom, Bhavna’s Friend Seema Sajdeh Calls Liger’s Aafat Song ‘What Nonsense’; See Comment

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger is all set to release later this month. The Pan India film’s latest song, Aafat came out today. The actress, as can be expected, posted a glimpse of the song on her social media. While most of her acquaintances dropped fire emojis and good comments, it is her mother Bhavna Pandey’s Fabulous Life of Bollywood Wives’ co-star, Seema Sajdeh whose comment left us scratching our heads.

Commenting on the post, Seema wrote, “What nonsense.” It was followed by fire emojis. Another co-star of Bhavna’s from Fabulous Lives, Neelam Kothari, also commented with fire emojis. Ananya’s sister Alanna also commented with fire emojis. See a screengrab of the comments here:

Well, we wonder what Seema meant, but the comment has now been deleted. Seema Sajdeh was also in the news for her divorce with ex-husband Sohail Khan. She had dropped the hint of them living separately in the first season of the show. The show is renewed for a second season, but we are yet to see if the original cast would be retained.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger would be releasing on 25th August. Aafat is the third song from the film Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, and written by Rashmi Virag, Aafat has been sung by Tanishk and Zahrah Khan. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger marks Vijay’s debut in Bollywood and is Ananya’s first multi-lingual film.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here