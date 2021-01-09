Ananya Panday's Mother on How Actress Deals with Trolls, Shibani's Loved-up Post for Farhan

Ananya Panday, who has often faced the dark side of cyber bullying, is a positive person and does not go into a low because of something that has been said about her, says Bhavana Pandey, who tags herself as a protective mother.

Actress Gauahar Khan attended a friend's wedding with her husband Zaid Darbar recently and the pictures of the same are breaking the internet. Gauahar on Saturday shared a picture of her flaunting her three-coloured saree which she wore for the wedding.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has touched a new milestone. The 78-year-old actor now has 45 million followers on Twitter. Celebrating the achievement, Amitabh re-shared a pic that was initially posted by her fan or ‘extended family’ (EF) Jasmin Jani. In the black-and-white picture, Amitabh can be seen touching the feet of his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan and taking his blessings.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the most popular Bollywood couples right now. The two of them are quite expressive of their love for each other on Instagram. So it was evident that Shibani would have a special post for the actor-filmmaker on his birthday. As Farhan turned 47, Shibani shared a photo from their beach holiday. The selfie showed her cosying up to him as the actor showed off his enviable body.

The chemistry between Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan is adored by the viewers of Bigg Boss 14. The couple became the love-birds of this season with their affection for each other. Even after her eviction, Pavitra has been showing her support for Eijaz. In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, all the contestants are going to meet their family members or loved ones. For Eijaz, Bigg Boss has invited Pavitra to meet him in the house of the reality show.

