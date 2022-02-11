Ananya Panday's Parents Bhavana, Chunky Panday Reveal What They Look for in Actress' Future Husband

Bollywood star Ananya Panday’s parents, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday, have opened up about what they expect from their daughter’s future husband. In a recent interview, Chunky and Bhavana spoke at length about the qualities that they seek in Ananya’s partner. Chunky and Bhavana have two daughters together, Ananya and Rysa.

“I feel very bad for the guys, because I know my daughters. They are not easy to handle. I have been handling them all my life," Chunky told Pinkvilla. He further said that he wants Ananya and Rysa to find a man for themselves who is better than their father. “I have always pampered my girls and always told them to have very very very high standards and expect the best. I have learnt that from Bhavna. Bhavna has been very important in setting the high standard and setting the bar very high,” the actor added.

To this, Bhavana added, “and not materialistically. When we are talking about setting the bar high it is as a person. I have been watching Ananya’s interviews and I have been watching it especially during the Gehraiyaan promotions and it got to do with infidelity and things like that. And somewhere I feel happy that she still believes in the institution of marriage and being together. She’s still got that because somewhere I think she has seen her parents or people around so she does believe in the idea of love."

Ananya is currently seen in Gehraiyaan, which releases today. The story revolves around Deepika Padukone’s Alisha, a woman whose six-year-old relationship has grown monotonous. She has an affair with her cousin Tia’s (Ananya) fiance Zain, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi.

