Ananya Panday's 'Princess Diaries Moment' Leaves BFF Suhana Khan Spellbound, Watch Video

Ananya Panday shared her ‘Princess diaries moment’ with her 24 million followers on Instagram. Ananya exuded modern-day princess vibes in a new reel. The clip begins with two photos of Ananya Panday with unkempt hair and no makeup look. The next moment, as the camera moves aside, the actress can be seen dressed in a breathtaking lehenga that left her fans and admirers spellbound. Raising the fashion bar high, the Liger diva donned a beautiful pastel-coloured lehenga adorned with embellishments and golden thread embroidery, which she paired with a matching choli featuring a plunging neckline and a sheer dupatta with a beautiful border.

She accessorized her dreamy look with a dainty necklace, and embellished earrings, a ring, and bangles. She opted for glam makeup which made her look fresh and radiant. She sealed her look with a perfect bun and posed for the camera stylishly.

She captioned the reel with, “My princess diaries moment”, referring to Anne Hathaway’s transformation from an unbothered teenager with curly hair to discovering that she is a princess.

Check out her reel here:

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

As soon as the short video went up, dutiful fans and admirers rushed to the comment section and complimented the actress. BFF Suhana Khan dropped a heart emoji, while the famous Jalebi Baby singer Tesher wrote, “Mia Thermopanday”. Meanwhile, one of the fans said, “And this princess literally has my whole freaking heart”, another one wrote, “Princess of heaven”.

Work-wise, Ananya has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in her pipeline with Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It is co-written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh. Ananya will also be seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here