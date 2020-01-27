Ananya Panday's Reply to BFF Shanaya Kapoor is Giving Major Friendship Goals
Ananya and Panday's banter with her best friend Shanaya Kapoor is giving fans some major BFF goals.
Ananya and Panday's banter with her best friend Shanaya Kapoor is giving fans some major BFF goals.
Actress Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s teen-drama Student Of The Year 2 and was loved by the fans. In her second movie Pati Patni Aur Woh, the actress was able to sway the audience yet again.
Apart from movies, Ananya makes sure to share glimpses from her day-to-day life on the photo-sharing platforms. In the latest Instagram post, she shared a series of portraits in a stunning red outfit. In the photographs, the 21-year-old actress is looking ethereal in a red body-con dress with tassels on the hem. The high-low slits on both sides of the dress and inset mesh-work make the dress all the more stunning. Ananya completed her look with soft waves, kohl eyes and nude lips.
Along with the photos, she wrote, “Left you on red.” Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, who also happens to be Ananya’s childhood bestie posted a funny comment for the snap.
“Should I just post all? #mood” she wrote in quotation marks.
Keeping up with the cute banter, Ananya replied, “Forever mood” with winking emojis.
On the professional front, Ananya will next be seen in Khaali Peeli, opposite Ishaan Khatter. The upcoming romance-drama is directed by Maqbool Khan and his slated to release on June 12.
Apart from it, she will also be seen in Shakun Batra’s next project, which is yet to be named. The film will feature actors Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in pivotal roles.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- TikTok Star Puts on Modi Mask While Walking Next to Arvind Kejriwal in Rally and We're Very Confused
- Bigg Boss 13: Fans Love Shehnaz Gill, Rashami Desai Singing Illegal Weapon, Watch Video
- Grammys 2020: Nick Jonas Has the Best Response to Fans Pointing Out What Was Stuck in His Teeth
- Alia Bhatt Sends Kangana Ranaut Flowers for Her Padma Shri Honour
- Want Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web Also? Here's How to Enable it on Chrome, Firefox And Opera