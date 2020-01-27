Ananya Panday's Reply to BFF Shanaya Kapoor is Giving Major Friendship Goals

Actress Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s teen-drama Student Of The Year 2 and was loved by the fans. In her second movie Pati Patni Aur Woh, the actress was able to sway the audience yet again.

Apart from movies, Ananya makes sure to share glimpses from her day-to-day life on the photo-sharing platforms. In the latest Instagram post, she shared a series of portraits in a stunning red outfit. In the photographs, the 21-year-old actress is looking ethereal in a red body-con dress with tassels on the hem. The high-low slits on both sides of the dress and inset mesh-work make the dress all the more stunning. Ananya completed her look with soft waves, kohl eyes and nude lips.

Along with the photos, she wrote, “Left you on red.” Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, who also happens to be Ananya’s childhood bestie posted a funny comment for the snap.

“Should I just post all? #mood” she wrote in quotation marks.

Keeping up with the cute banter, Ananya replied, “Forever mood” with winking emojis.

On the professional front, Ananya will next be seen in Khaali Peeli, opposite Ishaan Khatter. The upcoming romance-drama is directed by Maqbool Khan and his slated to release on June 12.

Apart from it, she will also be seen in Shakun Batra’s next project, which is yet to be named. The film will feature actors Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in pivotal roles.

