Ananya Panday's Sun-kissed Pics Draw This Reaction from Ishaan Khatter

Bollywood newbie Ananya Panday often shares glimpses of her life on the photo and video-sharing app Instagram. Recently, the actor shared two sun-kissed pictures of herself where she also seems to be showing fans a ring. Ananya shared the picture with honeypot as the caption.

Her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter commented on the picture with a full moon smiling face.

Fans started dropping comments admiring Ananya’s photograph. One of her fans asked if she has gotten engaged because Ananya can be seen wearing it on her ring finger.

Another fan commented, “Why is she wearing what looks like a wedding ring?”

Before posting her sun-kissed pictures, Ananya had shared how she gets to be with her burger ‘bae’ on Sundays. Given that Bollywood stars follow a strict diet to keep themselves in shape, Sunday seems to be the only day when Ananya gets to eat burgers.

Ananya was on a trip with Dubai when she posted these pictures. In another post, she shared pictures of herself with Dubai skyline in the background with the caption, “Can’t be serious for more than a second.”

She returned from Dubai on November 23 reportedly. Apart from crop top and pants, her airport included a Louis Vuitton bag worth almost Rs 2 lakhs.

Ananya is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavna Pandey. She debuted in Bollywood in the year 2019 with Student of the Year 2 with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Critics gave average ratings to the film.

In the same year, the next film of the 22-year-old actress was Pati, Patni Aur Woh co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aryan.

Her latest release was the 2020 film Khaali Peeli co-starring Ishaan Khatter. The film was released on online platform Zee5 and later in theatres on October16. The film received mixed reviews and while critics appreciated Ishaan’s performance, Ananya’s acting looked unconvincing as per the critics.