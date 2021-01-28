Ananya Panday's Then-and-now Pics with Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli are an Ode to Friendship

Ananya Panday has shared a candid picture with her besties Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda from a recent gathering. The four friends are seen glamming up the night as they pose together in this snap.

Besides this latest moment of the four, Ananya posted a picture of them from the time they were kids and enjoyed an outing by the pool. The unseen then-and-now moments are unmissable and the pictures are getting many likes on social media.

Ananya captioned the post, "Nothing really changes 😊❤️ (except I don’t bite Suhana’s head anymore...ok maybe I do sometimes (sic)." Suhana wrote in response, "Uhh I got taller." Navya posted "Wooo" as response to the pictures shared by Ananya. Khushi Kapoor, who is also part of their gang but is not seen in these pictures, wrote, "Lovely edit." Suhana wrote in response to Khushi, "I agree (sic)."

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. Amid coronavirus, it arrived directly on OTT. She is also shooting for Shakun Batra's next with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya. The movie has not been titled yet and is produced by Dharma Productions.

She is also part of Vijay Deverakonda's tenth film, titled Liger.