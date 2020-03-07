Ananya Panday's Throwback Pic with Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor is Gold

Ananya Panday was amongst the many celebrities who wished Janhvi Kapoor as she turned 23 on Friday. Wishes poured in for the actress from her family, friends, fans and followers on the special occasion.

Ananya shared a priceless throwback picture with Jahnvi and Shanaya Kapoor from their teenage as they possibly enjoy a slumber/ theme party. While the three girls look adorable in the picture, it can't be missed that they are sporting devil horns headgear. Sharing the image from the past on Janhvi's birthday, Ananya wrote on Instagram, "#MajorThrowback," as she tagged Janhvi and Shanaya in her post. Check out the throwback picture shared by Ananya on Janhvi's 23rd birthday below:

On the work front, Jahnvi will soon be seen in Gunjan Saxena biopic, titled The Kargil Girl. She will also feature in Hardik Mehta's Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao.

Ananya meanwhile is busy shooting for VD10 with South star Vijay Deverakonda in Mumbai. Fans of the two are excited to see them pair up for the big screen as pics of the young duo keep going viral on social media.

Ananya also has a yet untitled film in her kitty which is directed by Shakun Batra, also featuring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi as co-leads. Her film alongside Ishaan Khatter, Khaali Peeli releases later this year.

