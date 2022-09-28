Ananya Pandey in Black and White Attire Comes Under Attack From Trolls

What’s buzzing around the web? Our screens with Ananya Pandey’s dresses. The Liger actress with her viral fashion trends remains in the headlines. Ananya always finds ways to amalgamate her styles with glamour. The latest you ask? Ananya Pandey’s black and white dress is a sign for us to never ignore black dresses.



Ananya Pandey, with her sleek bun and high heels, was papped recently. She complimented her look with Swarovski jewellery and a pendant. In the pictures, the diva wore shimmery bracelets, and statement rings with her oversized attire. Ananya’s face had full-glam makeup with blush, smokey eyeshadow, and lipstick.



Each time Ananya steps out, she comes under the media radar and hence falls prey to trolls. This time it was no different, but the diva know how to handle them — by not reacting and going about her business as usual.

Not long ago, speaking about trolls with India Today, Ananya confessed, “I think it depends on the day. Obviously, on some days, I get very affected. And then some days, I’m not bothered. And that’s normal, that’s a human reaction that you would have. I’ve just realised that there’s nothing better than to just keep working hard and making sure that my work speaks for itself.”

The Student of The Year actress said that the audience cannot judge an actor by merely 5 minutes of conversation. There is a lot more to a person. She stated that she is in no rush and that soon her work will speak for itself. On the work front, she will appear in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan directed by debutant filmmaker Arjun Varain Singh, which also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

